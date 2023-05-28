President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned a 3,000-Capacity Ultra-Modern Custodial Centre In Kano in line with the reforms and modernisation of custodial facilities in Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling of the massive project in Janguza, Kano State, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who represented the outgoing President noted, that the auspicious ceremony confirms President Buhari’s capacity to transform the critical component of criminal justice administration with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) as a prime beneficiary.

“Indeed, this ceremony further confirms Mr. President’s capacity and tenacity to rewrite the history of justice administration in Nigeria, through total transformation of the critical component of criminal justice administration with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) as a prime beneficiary.

“No doubt, one hallmark of democracy is a viable justice system capable of securing the interest of all citizens, irrespective of tribe, religion, social status, gender or political affiliation.

The Minister said that in a bid to reform, rehabilitate and reintegrate offenders into society as responsible persons, the Federal Government has continued to pay keen attention to those incarcerated, as well as their care givers with security as a cardinal focus of the Buhari-led administration.

Maintaining that the Ultra-Modern facility will provide a huge relief to the Correctional Service as far as overcrowding of inmates is concerned, Aregbesola further said that the project is intended to solve the problem of over-crowding, especially in the custodial centres located in urban areas.

“The idea of a model high-capacity custodial centre of this magnitude was muted and approved for the six geo-political regions of the country, in the first tenure of this administration. It was basically to address the serious infrastructure deficit the Service has had to grapple with.

“With most of the buildings now old, weak and dilapidated, the atmosphere around the custodial facilities is quite dispiriting. Moreso, bearing in mind the capacity of some of the inmates for mischief, the risk posed by the pre-existing conditions of our holding facilities was grave.

“Secondly, this humongous project is also intended to solve the problem of over-crowding, especially in the custodial centres located in urban areas. With a current total carrying capacity of 56,663, the service has in its custody, over 75,000 inmates, thus overstretching the existing infrastructure.

“Furthermore, the structuring and unique architecture of this facility will enhance both the procedural and physical security components desirous of a holding facility”

The Interior Minister highlighted the component structures embedded in the Custodial Centre to include; “a Maximum-Security Custodial Centre, Medium-Security Custodial Centre, recreational facilities, workshops, religious worship centres, five courtrooms, a hospital and much more.





According to him, these component structures were deliberately captured in the original design, to address the peculiarities of different categories of inmates and the care they require.

“The courts especially will permanently solve the problems associated with transporting inmates to regular courts, especially the challenges of security and availability of judges.

Aregbesola who lamented that it cost the Federal Government over one million naira per annum to maintain an inmate, called on State Governments to collaborate with the Federal Government in ensuring a smooth transition occasioned by the recent amendment in the NCoS’ Constitution to allow states run their own correctional services.

“It is important to note that the Federal Government had over the years solely shouldered the responsibility of catering for all categories of inmates, over 85 per cent of whom are state offenders and predominantly indigenes of the state where these custodial centres are located. It costs slightly over one million naira to maintain an inmate per annum.

“I will once again admonish the state governments to reform their criminal justice system and expedite the trial of suspects, in order to avoid long detention periods, which makes the custodial facilities to be disproportionately swamped by 75 percent of awaiting trial inmates,” he said.

He however noted that the interventions of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Nigeria Correctional Service will be greatly remembered.

The Interior Minister who commended the CG Corrections, Haliru Nababa, for his diligence, innovation and commitment to the task of transforming the service, seized the opportunity to call on all officers and men of the NCoS to stay alive to their responsibilities as security is a key component of every responsible government.

“This huge investment of government must be put to the best and most professional use, to translate to democratic dividends” he maintained.