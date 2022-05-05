President Buhari arrives Ebonyi on two-day visit, inaugurates projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Ebonyi State on a two-day working visit to the state.

Buhari arrived in Ebonyi via Enugu and was received at the Enugu International Airport by some Igbo leaders including Governors David Umahi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Hope Uzodimma, Senator Sam Egwu, Ebonyi State APC chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha among others.

The president proceeded to Uburu, Ohaozara local government areas immediately he arrived Ebonyi and inaugurated some projects constructed by Umahi.

The projects Buhari inaugurated in Uburu included twin flyovers, multi-billion naira state-of-the-art Medical University Sciences, a hospital, concrete roads among others.

He inspected the ongoing international Airport construction in Ezza North/South LGAs.

The President will meet with Igbo Leaders tomorrow Friday and inaugurate the projects constructed by the Umahi administration in Abakaiki the state capital.





The projects in the capital city Buhari will inaugurate on Friday including the new government house, multi-billion naira shopping mall, international markets, twin flyovers, and Muhammadu Buhari Tunnel, among others.

