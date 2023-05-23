President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reorganisation of Agencies under the Ministry of Aviation in line with the new Acts of the National Assembly which he assented to and were gazetted recently.

Highlights of the reorganisation according to the Head, Press & Public Affairs in the ministry, Tayo Oluseyi, include the creation of new Directorates in some of the Agencies prominent amongst which are the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Corporate Services and Aviation Security Directorates.

The creation of the Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Directorate is to put the Agencies on their toes in terms of adequately addressing complaints by their respective stakeholders and oversee the Public Affairs / Protocol, Consumer Protection, SERVICOM and Anti-Corruption Departments while the Aviation Security Directorate in the NCAA will regulate the activities of the AVSEC personnel, especially with their recent arms-bearing status. The Corporate Services Directorates are to oversee the Procurement and Planning, Research and Departments.

“In line with the above, the President has approved the appointment of Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Until his appointment, Kabir Yusuf Mohammed was the Regional General Manager, Central Region Airports, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Chairman of the Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee.

Similarly, Mr Tayib Odunowo has been appointed the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to take over from Mr Matthew Lawrence Pwajok who reverts to his substantive position as Director of Operations of the Agency.

The Directors-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Mr Akin Olateru, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Mansur Matazu and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu are to run the remaining course of their tenures in line with the Acts setting up their respective Agencies, while the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Captain Alkali Modibo has been granted a one-year extension, also in line with the Act setting up the College.

In order to reposition the Agencies to perform their statutory duties as enshrined in the Acts, the Minister of Aviation has also approved the appointment of some new Directors. This is to address the requirements of the Acts for appropriate placements, Federal character requirements etc

The appointments in FAAN included new

1. Managing Director – Mr Kabir Yusuf Mohammed –

2. Human Resources and Admin. – Shehu D. Mohammed

3. Commercial and Business Management – Olumuyiwa Femi-Pearse

4. Corporate Services – Barr. Azubuike Okorie

5. General Manager (Statistics) – Kingsley Uchechukwu Okunji

6. General Manager (Special Duties) – Jemilu Abdulrahman

NCAA:

While the Director General/CEO – Capt Musa S. Nuhu retained his position, others appointed include:

2. Director, Airworthiness Standards – Engr Gbolahan Abatan

3. Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards – Engr. Godwin Balang

4. Director, Operations – Capt. Ibrahim Danbazau

5. Director, Air Transport Regulations – Mr Olaniyi Saraku

6. Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection – Capt. Chris Najomo

7. Director, Aviation Security – Air Cdr Hambali Tukur

8. Director, Corporate Services – R. M. Daku (Mrs)

9. Company Secretary/Legal Adviser – Mrs Mary Tufano

10. General Manager (Audit) – Mrs Dawa Gyaks

11. General Manager (Accounts) – Mr Aminu Tasi’u

For the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB ), while the Director General/CEO, Akin Olateru retains his position, others appointed include;

2. Director, Finance and Accounts – Mr Ori Bassey

3. Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection – Dr James A. Odaudu

4. Director, Corporate Services – Oliobi Godfrey Ikemefuna

5. Transport Investigation – Capt Tosin Odulaja

6. Company Secretary/Legal Adviser – Barr. Illitrus Ahmadu





In the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET:), Professor Mansur Bako Matazu maintains his position as the Director General/CEO. Other positions are:

2. Human Resources and Admin. – Saleh Tukur Yusuf

3. Director, Weather Forecasting Services – Daniel Okafor Chibueze

4. Public Affairs and Consumer Protection – Ahmed A. Sanusi

5. Director, Research and Training, Prof Effiong Essien Oku

While the new director general from NAMA is Mr A. Tayib Odunowo, other positions are:

2 Director, Operations – Matthew Lawrence Pwajok

3. Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection – Khalid Emele

4. Corporate Services – Mr Uchendu Chibuzo Oji

5. General Manager, Public Affairs – Amaka Ude Walker (Mrs)

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

