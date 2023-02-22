Lawrence Bajah

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Chairman of Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) FCT Chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, and other notable politicians and technocrats to various boards of the Federal Capital Territory.

The NUJ Chairman was appointed as a member of the reconstituted Abuja Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) for a four-year tenure.

Abubakar Jijiwa heads the Abuja Broadcasting Corporation as Chairman. Other members are the Managing Director, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, Chairman, NUJ, FCT, Ayodele Samuel, Salamatu Bello Jibrin, Mr. Joshua Tokura, Comrade Adamu Muhammed, Hon. Aminu Danmaliki, Ibrahim Modibbo Hamman and Bala Muhammad. Others are: Yusuf Nuhu, mni and Ibrahim B. Magaji”.

FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello, through an official statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Sani Abubakar, stated that the President also approved the renewal of the appointment of Chairmen and Members of the Boards of agencies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).