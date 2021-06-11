President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, as the Director-General of the National

Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

Recall that after the suspension of Moddibo Kawu as the DG of NBC, Professor Armstrong Idachaba was appointed the Acting DG of the Commission in February 2020.

Professor Idachaba was the Director Broadcast Policy and Research at the NBC before he was appointed DG on an Acting capacity.

A statement by the Special Assistant To The President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, said Mr. Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the first instance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army… President Buhari appoints new NBC Director-General ; President Buhari appoints new NBC Director-General ; President Buhari appoints new NBC Director-General ; President Buhari appoints new NBC Director-General.