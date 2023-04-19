Adamu Garba, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has issued a stern warning to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), suggesting that the presidency will remain a dream for Obi due to alleged insults against the North.

This warning came after Obi’s promise to alleviate poverty, starting from the North. In a tweet, Obi declared his commitment to transforming Nigeria, saying,

“Beyond regaining our mandate, I am committed to lifting people out of poverty and I remain committed to transforming Nigeria starting from the North to every part of the nation.”

In response, Garba took to Twitter, emphasizing that Obi would never come close to becoming president again.

He stated, “We know you are insulting us, we the Northerners, Mr. @PeterObi and we are assuring you that as far as the Presidency of Nigeria is concerned, it shall remain in your illusionary dream forever.

You’ll never come close to it. You bigoted, religious, ethnocentric merchant. You can go to Finland to contend with your new Biafra government in exile.”

