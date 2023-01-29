Presidency: Soludo approves Ekwueme Square for Tinubu’s campaign rally in Anambra

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has granted the All Progressive Congress (APC) use of the State own Alex Ekwueme Square facility for its presidential campaign rally slated for Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, in Awka, the State Capital.

The approval was made known to Journalists in Awka, over the weekend, by the APC State Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, during a press conference in preparation ahead of the rally for the Party’s Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Ejidike said a letter was addressed to the Anambra State Government titled: “Notice of Presidential Rally for APC requesting the use of the Alex Ekwueme Square Awka for the event and a prescribed fee of 2.5 million naira was paid in line with the operative of the state order.

While commending the governor for the approval, Ejidike, who addressed the media on behalf of the Party’s Presidential Campaign Management Council in the State, coordinated by Senator Margret Okadigbo, also said over 22,0000 APC supporters, support groups, and other lovers of Asiwaju Tinubu across the 326 political wards that constitute Anambra State are highly expected to attend what he described as the mother of all rallies on Tuesday.

According to him, we are fully prepared to receive the next President of Nigeria to Anambra State.

“Ndi-Anambra will vote for Tinubu’ because of the long-time relationship they have been enjoying with him, starting when he was the Governor of Lagos State.

“The Presidential Campaign Management Committee has mobilized all the supporters across the 21 LGAs for the event and is hopeful for colossal success. And is going to be the mother of all rallies in the State.

On his part, the Chairman organising Committee of the rally, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, said people should disregard some of the things they saw on social media, adding that APC in Anambra State had no form of any dent.

He said everything had been put in place to ensure the rally was a huge success, adding that the opposition fanning the embers of discord in APC would be disgraced.