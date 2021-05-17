Presidency should end our pains before May 29

This is the most trying time for this nation and it is only the presidency that is saddled with the responsibility of bringing Nigeria back to a safe place for us to live. The poor masses of this nation have been enduring pains since 2015. There are a lot of pains in Nigeria; those whose children have been kidnapped are in serious pains.

I can say confidently that those whose children were killed by bandits are also in great pains as no amount of money or condolence message could bring back their children. There is pain everywhere in Nigeria. Many Nigerians are daily dying silently of hunger. Some Nigerian ladies have turned to prostitutes simply because of money. To confirm this, I want government officials to go to various clubs in Nigeria to ascertain what I am saying; one would see our ladies standing on roadsides waiting for rich men to pick them up.

For me, the Oduduwa and Biafra agitators are also in pains. Lest I forget, those whose family members have been killed by Fulani herdsmen are also in permanent pains. Many South-West farmers have abandoned their farms because of fear of being kidnapped. The Oduduwa and Biafra agitators have the strong belief that their people are in a trap and to get out of that trap is to tear Nigeria into pieces. If we put an animal in a trap without giving it food and water to live, such an animal will go round the trap and begin to find the means to escape so as to get freedom rather than die of hunger in the trap.

The gap between the rich and the poor is too wide. Many Nigerians are angry because of the seeming ineptitude of the Federal Government. I appeal to the presidency to end the pains of Nigeria before May 29. It would be dangerous for our leaders to keep silent. The presidency should also address the price of food stuffs and the commodities in Nigeria.

I want to advise the presidency to compile all the complaints of angry Nigerians and set up committee that will look into them and report back to the office of President Muhammadu Buhari for necessary action. I was filled with joy when the news reached me that the southern governors have told the presidency to ban open grazing and to restructure this nation. This is another way to end the pains in Nigeria. Nobody wants to live in pains.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan

