Taofeek Lawal

The national leadership of both the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the Young Progressive Congress (YPP) have denied endorsing or collapsing their structures for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for tomorrow’s election.

The parties in separate statements made available to Nigerian Tribune in Abuja said the news is the figment of the imagination of mischievous elements that create confusion by disseminating baseless and propagandistic misinformation to the public.

Comrades Babatunde Alli and Wale Martins, national secretary of PRP and national publicity secretary of YPP respectively said their parties would not succumb to any cheap blackmail by any group of individuals to endorse the candidate of another political party.

“The attention of our great party, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has been drawn to a false and misleading news being circulated by some section of the media that our great party has collapsed its structures in the South West for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“The propagandistic news is nothing but an uncreative concoction by some political desperados in connivance with some unscrupulous media outlets. Hence, the news stands reprehensible, malodorous, counterfeit, and ridiculously offensive.

The PRP is bold to inform the general public that the structures of the party in the South West Geopolitical Zone and other parts of the country remain intact and standing for our presidential candidate in person of Mr. Kola Abiola.

We use this medium to remind Nigerians that PRP, as Nigeria’s oldest surviving political party, is known for strong ideologies and principles and will continue holding on to them without compromise,” a statement signed by the PRP scribe read.

The statement from YPP read in part, “The news making the rounds that the Young Progressives Party has collapsed its structure in the Southwest to support the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not only false but a figment of the imagination of shameless political desperados.

“While we are not unaware that these elements are desperately moving from pillar to post in a last-minute attempt to scavenge vulnerable political parties, the Young Progressives Party is however, battle ready to confront any cheap propaganda aimed at dragging the party’s name into disrepute including but not limited to the endorsement of Presidential candidates of other political parties.

Let it also be reiterated for the umpteenth time that no individual or group of individuals including the National Chairman of the party can endorse a Presidential candidate different from that of the party as that decision solely rests with the appropriate leadership organs of the party such as the NWC or NEC. In lieu of the above, Presidential candidates with penchants for cheap endorsement should beware to avoid falling prey to political scammers in the name of the Young Progressives Party.”