Presidency not retirement home, turn-by-turn affair – Peter Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said Presidency is neither a turn-by-turn affair, a retirement nor a settlement.

Obi said this during a town hall meeting with students, a private meeting with traditional rulers.

In his words, “It is not a turn-by-turn affair. This is not about turn, but about capacity and if it is about turn people like us would insist that it is our turn and should be considered.

“The job of a president is not a retirement loan, or for any kind of settlement but about uniting and rebuilding the country.

“When you look at me and my running mate, you will discover that we are young, compared with the other candidates who are older.

“When you talk about qualification, I am the most qualified and the youngest among them and this is not a job for rehabilitation of people because Nigeria needs a strong and vibrant person as president and one that is in tune with the trending and modern style of leadership so that our country would be counted among the committee of great Nations in the world.”