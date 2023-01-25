Presidency: I am married to Igbo lady, vote for my father, Tinubu’s son begs Anambra electorate

“Son of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to the Anambra State electorate to cast their votes for his father in the forthcoming February 25 general elections.”

Chief Seyi Tinubu, Son of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to the Anambra State electorate to cast their votes for his father in the forthcoming February 25 general elections.

The younger Tinubu who was in Anambra, on Tuesday, to canvass for votes for his father is said to be married to an Igbo lady.

He was conferred with a Chieftancy title of Nwannedinamba by the traditional ruler of the Mbaukwu kingdom, Igwe Peter Anukwui, in the Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

Chief Tinubu who was also at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Awka, spoke to Newsmen on the aspiration of his father, saying he was in the state to galvanize support for his presidential aspiration and to assure the people that his father has the good intentions of the people of the state at heart.

He said: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the experience, tolerance and capacity to change the fortunes of Nigeria for the best.

“Everyone has acknowledged that his core strength is his vision for peace, progress and economic development.

He also has a penchant for discovering, nurturing and empowering talent. Testimonies abound across Nigeria, Igbos, Yorubas, Fulanis, Efiks, Ibibios, Hausas and all the other tribes.”

“So I am appealing to Ndi-Anambra and the Igbo region at large to vote for my father because I married an Igbo lady.

Seyi Tinubu was accompanied on the trip by former Chief of Protocol and Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Uzuegbunam Okagbue, APC youth leaders and supporters in the State.

The State Chairman of NUJ, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, who was represented by his Vice, Mrs Ngozi Obileri, at the conference, in his welcome speech, assure Tinubu of the union’s readiness in reporting issues that will sustain the already existing peace and unity and oneness of the country.





