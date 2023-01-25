Presidency denies Yakasai’s claim on Buhari’s support for Tinubu

The presidency on Wednesday told Nigerians not to take elder statesman Tanko Yakasai seriously on his claim questioning President Muhammadu Buhari’s loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate (Bola Tinubu).

A statement issued by Garba Shehu,

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity), said the Kano State politician claimed in a recent television interview.

The statement said that Yakasai is alien to the ruling party and could not have spoken from the APC’s point of view.

The presidency maintained that Buhari’s support for Tinubu is unquestioned and will attend some of his campaign rallies, work permitting.

The statement said: “Alhaji Tanko Yakasai is unknown to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Everyone is entitled to their view, but we know that his insight in a recent interview does not come from within the party or the President’s team. His support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is welcome, although it is difficult to see what value it will add.

“He is right to highlight his experience as a senior citizen and a government leader, and his ability to reach out across divides are solid foundations for the highest office.

“But Yakasai’s questioning of the loyalties of President Muhammadu Buhari stands in sharp contrast to the actions of the President. Only on Monday, he was out at a rally in Bauchi supporting the party’s flag bearer. Presidential duties permitting, he is scheduled to make further appearances at campaign events in the coming weeks.

“His support for the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is unquestioned.

“If this weren’t on TV, Yakasai’s unwise comment on the issue would have been dismissed as a misquotation. But he was live on TV.

“On this one against President Buhari, no one should take him seriously.





“Perhaps times are hard, and the old man needs some help.”