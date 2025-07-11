Presidency commends innovative drive of DBI President

…seeks institute’s supports in digital awareness

A delegation from the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, on Friday, paid a strategic Courtesy Visit to the President of Digital Bridge Institute, DBI, Mr. Daser David, in Abuja.

The visit is primarily to extend to the DBI President, an invitation to the Progressive Digital Media Summit, and as a Distinguished Guest of Honour. It is also to seek the partnership of the DBI as the foremost ICT training and digital education institute in the country.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, who was represented by Theresa Tekena, commended the innovative drive David has brought to the DBI, within his short stay at the institute.

According to the Head, Public Affairs if DBI, Soji-Ezekiel Fagbemi, the Special Asdistant, specifically, acknowledged how he had transformed the DBI within a very time, and posited that his contributions at the summit would inspire the participants.

The President’s Special Assistant said: “Your exemplary leadership as President/CEO of the Digital Bridge Institute, coupled with DBI’s pioneering efforts in delivering world class ICT training and empowering Nigerians with cutting-edge digital skills positions you as an inspirational figure for this occasion.

“We respectively invite you to share insights on how DBI’s transformative programs in digital literacy, data analytics, and e-commerce can amplify the Renewed Hooe Agenda, fostering a digitally empowered society through innovative media strategies.”

Olusegun solicited the partnership and support of DBI, maintaining that David’s contributions would in no small measure inspire the participants.

He said: “Your contributions will inspire participants, reinforce the Summit’s mission of advancing digital innovation, amplify the Renewed Hope Agenda,” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Government.

According to him, his support would play a vital role in ensuring the success of the event, which would engage over 1,000 in-person attendees and also reach millions of people virtually.

The President’s Special Assistant also believed that his partnership would spotlight DBI’s vital role in shaping Nigeria’s digital future.

In his response, the DBI President commended the Special Assistant and acknowledged his efforts to ensuring that Nigerians are well aware of President Tinubu’s good work to revamp the nation’s economy.

David assured the delegation that the DBI, under his leadership would fully participate in the event and ensure its success.

He also appreciated the efforts being put in planning the summit which he believes would go a long way in disseminating the core policies and programs of President Tinubu to Nigerians and those in diaspora.

