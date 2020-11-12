Presidency appoints Owosibo as FCAHPT provost  

President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has approved the appointment of Dr Adekoya Owosibo as the new Provost/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAHPT), Moor Plantation, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to a release made available by the institution, the appointment which is for a single period of five years took effect from Friday, August 21.

Prior to his appointment as the provost, Dr Owosibo had served in key strategic and leadership positions which include, but is not limited to being a head of department, director of different offices, head of various units and chairman of many committees, apart from functioning as a lecturer and supervising research projects.

“As a prolific leader and manager, he is a visionary leader with a proven track record of execution. Dr Owosibo a registered Animal Scientist (RAS), displayed his versatility as a leader by successfully heading the Computer Science Department of the college for five years until his current appointment,” the release stated.

Dr Owosibo earned a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master’s degree (MSc) in Agricultural Biochemistry and Nutrition from the University of Ibadan in 1995 and 1998, respectively.

He obtained a PHD in Animal Science with a specialisation in Monogastrics Animal Nutrition and Management from the same institution in 2007.

He also bagged an MBA in Human Resources Management at the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso in 2019.

He is a member of several national and international professional bodies including Animal Science Association of Nigeria (ASAN), Nigerian Institute of Animal Science and World Poultry Science Association to mention but a few.

