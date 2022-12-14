Preserving African culture, traditional heritage our purpose —Ile Adúláwo

By Bioluwatife Akinyemi
AN indigenous African group, Ilẹ̀ Adúláwọ̀, has emphasised its readiness in the pursuit of preserving African culture and traditional heritage.

The group stated this during the announcement of its launch, which is expected to hold in a unique manner in Ibadan on Sunday.

The convener, Olaleye Akinyemi who disclosed that the need to start Ilẹ̀ Adúláwọ̀ was borne out of the need to bring Africans close to their roots and to preserve their culture, also confirmed that the launching will hold with ‘palm wine cocoa n chills akoko’.

While speaking on the launching, he described the event attached to it as “a celebration of African identity that hopes to bring together people who are drawn to the beauty of the motherland.”

While promising an exciting moment for participants, he therefore urged them to “show up in indigenous outfits and come experience Africa in various ways, talk about the music, food, art, drama,  products; featuring Live African band, stage play, art exhibition, palm wine, and cocoa powder sampling, among many others.”

Participants are, therefore, encouraged to register their interests for the free event at the group’s website.

The event which will hold on December 18 at Arnheim, Jericho, Ibadan is expected to have people from all walks of life in attendance.

