Present insecurity Nigeria’s greatest threat since civil war ― FG

The insecurity Nigeria is presently facing is the greatest challenge the country has had to deal with since the civil war of 1967 to 1970, the federal government has said.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed while addressing a World Press Conference on Monday in Abuja. He, however, said that with the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, the worst is now over as he observed that peace and security are gradually returning to the land.

Mohammed stated: “The security challenges we have faced as an administration have been daunting ranging from terrorism to banditry, to kidnapping to separatist violence, to crude oil theft to armed robbery and sundry crimes.

“It’s undoubtedly the greatest challenge to the peace and security of our great nation since the civil war from 1967 to 1970. It is the kind of challenge that would have overwhelmed many nations.

“But thanks to the purposeful leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, we can say, I want to repeat, that the worst is over and peace and security are gradually returning to the land.

“Please don’t misunderstand or misrepresent this assertion. We may still witness isolated cases of

security challenges here and there, but it will not be on the scale that we have witnessed in the past.”

With the Information Minister at the press conference were the Ministers of Defence Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

