Prepare your minds for Eid-al-Fitr on Monday — Mudir Markaz tells Nigerians

The Mudir of Markaz, Sheikh Muhammed Habibullah Adam Abdullah El-Ilory, has called on Nigerian Muslims to prepare for Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, 31st March 2025, citing both scientific calculations and Islamic traditions.

This was contained in a statement released by his spokesperson, Nurudeen Ibrahim, on Saturday.

He stated that there should be no confusion regarding the date of Eid, as modern knowledge and technology make it possible to determine the appearance of the new crescent in advance.

He emphasised that, in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the sighting of the crescent moon remains the basis for marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal.

According to him, astronomical calculations indicate that the new crescent will be impossible to sight in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 29th March 2025, as the moon’s age—6 hours and 59 minutes in Nigeria and 4 hours and 40 minutes in Saudi Arabia—will be too young for visibility.

He added that the use of CCD machines to generate an artificial image of the crescent does not conform to the Sunnah of the Prophet.

Based on these findings, he declared that Monday, 31st March 2025, will be the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He extended his best wishes to Muslim leaders across the country, including His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, urging them to consider both scientific knowledge and Islamic principles in guiding the Muslim community.

The statement fully reads, “The Mudeer of Markaz, Sheikh Muhammed Habibullah Adam Abdullah El-Ilory, has announced ahead that Muslims in Nigeria should prepare for EIDUL FITRI on Monday 31st of March, 2025.

“According to him, the minds of the Muslims should not be put into confusion as regards when should be the Day of Eid. This will help them plan adequately for their activities.

“With the help of modern day knowledge and technology, it is possible to know when the new crescent will most likely appear and not. This is because according to the tradition of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the new crescent is a key determinant for the commencement of Ramadan and termination of Ramadan.

“The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “Start fasting when the new crescent is sighted and stop fasting when the new crescent is sighted.’

“According to modern day knowledge and technology, the time for appearance of the new crescent can be easily determined ahead just as the time for the conjunction of the new moon, as well as the times of sunrise, sunset, moon rise and moonset including eclipses can be easily determined.

“Thus, according to scientific knowledge, it is possible for the new crescent to be seen in Nigeria or elsewhere on Saturday 29th of March, 2025. This is because the age of the new moon will be 6H 59M which will make it practically impossible to sight it. Similarly, in Saudi Arabia, the age of the new moon will be 4H 40M which also makes it impossible to be sighted and the generation of imaginary image using CCD machine is not in line with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad as evident in Sharia.

“For these reasons, Monday 31st of March, 2025 will be the 1st of Shawwal and the first Day of EIDUL FITRI in accordance with the tradition of the Holy Prophet and scientific evidence when the New Crescent makes its first appearance on Sunday, 30th of March, 2025.

“The Mudeer of Markaz, Sheikh Muhammed Habibullah Adam Abdullah El-Ilory, in the spirit of celebration and brotherhood, extends his best wishes to the leadership of the Muslims across the country and also to His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar (Sultan of Sokoto) and also that all should see in the light of the modern day knowledge of science and Sharia in guiding the Muslims in Nigeria. Eid Mubarak in advance to all the Muslims in Nigeria!!!”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE