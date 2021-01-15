Prepare to resume with dress code, Head of Service tells Cross River workers

Cross River State Government has said that in a bid to stem indecent dressing and check truancy among workers in the state civil service, it would be introducing a dress code for Civil Servants across the state.

Mrs Geraldine Akpet, Head of Service, Cross River State, who made this statement, lamented the indecency and indiscretion among workers in the state to official duties.

But the civil servants are divided in their reactions to the policy

A section of the workers have urged the state government to channel its energies toward addressing challenges in the system rather than introduce a new dress code for them. They who insisted that the state government had numerous more important challenges than their dresses and asked that the state should challenge its energy towards finding solutions so those numerous challenges confronting it.

Mike Ogar, a civil servant, in his reaction noted that “there is no welfare package for workers for a long time now, there are issues of unpaid arrears and promotions without benefit. Our working environment is not conducive, just take a look at our offices and you will understand what I am saying. Those are the areas the state government should focus on for effective service delivery.”

Also speaking, in contrast to that was another civil servant, Emmanuel Etuk, however, who said “there is nothing wrong in asking people to dress well while coming to work because dressing properly, apart from making you look responsible, uplifts the image of the service,’’ he said.

Etuk was supported by Angela Bassey, who also weighed in to say that dress code in the service had always been trouser and shirt with a tie for men, depending on their departments, while women are expected to be in a blouse and skirt or in a corporate gown. Noting that many civil servants come to work dressed in casuals.

The Head of Service had also hinted that the state government would introduce Close Circuit Televisions Cameras (CCTV), to monitor civil servants, and assured that the reward and sanction system would be introduced as part of the new reform policy to spur workers to put in their best in the service.

