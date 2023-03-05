By Seyi Sokoya

LEAD Pastor and Founder, of HillTop City Christian Center, (HTC), Victor Akintunde has appealed to church leaders to place more emphasises on the true gospel of Jesus that saves souls and prepares men for heaven and avoid doctrinal teachings that run contrary to the teachings of Christ.

Akintunde stated this at the church Singles Connect program, held at the church International Headquarters in Ojodu, Lagos, said that the church must stay clear from an ideology that runs contrary to the word of God.

He said that the word of God remains our standard and is the touch we bear, and they are high, unbroken, and unchangeable.

He sounded a note of warning to men of God who monetizes gospel gathering and revivals, reemphasizing that salvation has been given freely to humanity by Christ Jesus.

He lamented that the influence of the internet and the global village phenomenon possess a serious challenge to ministers of God today, stressed that every man of God called by God must know that they have a responsibility to teach the people the right message and if they don’t, they will bear part of the responsibility for their errors ultimately.

He admonished singles preparing for a happy marriage life to establish their place in God before venturing into marriage.

He urged Christian singles not to go through the route of the world in choosing who to marry, adding that glorifying God in all things, including marriage is imperative.

“Let us focus on things that God will be happy about. It is very possible to have a clear relationship in our time. It is possible to have a relationship that does not glorify the flesh”.

“We need to establish our place in God. The desire to marry must not overshadow our desire t please God, saying that some will not marry until they died”.





He asked are you willing to serve God if the marriage fails to happen. It is important that we re-established our relationship with God because many have missed it because of the pressure to marry.

“They compromise on God’s standard and they pay for it. It is troubled and their relationship with God cut off and eventually, their marriage ended and they are back to square one”, he said.

