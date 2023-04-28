As the schedule day for the maiden edition of the Africa Travel Content Creators Conference in Lagos draws nearer, more core stakeholders have been rallied to make the day a success.

Those that will be sharing their experiences at the Africa Travel Content Creators Conference include the Convener of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Ambassador Ikechi Uko; Michael Runke; Pelu Awofeso, NCC award winning journalist; Ambassador Nneka Isaac Moses of Goge Africa; Valerie Masumbuku; Clara Chinwe Okoro; Sanni Olarotimi and Bolaji Alonje.

Also, the Meta Head of Admin for Sub-Saharan Africa is already on ground for the epoch-making event in Nigeria.

Travelpulse and MICE reported that Taste of Africa Vibes will be organising the maiden edition of the Africa Travel Content Creators Conference in a way to equip attendees with newer tips on content creation and how to use it to effectively capture the global audience to patronise Africa as a desired destination for their choice of tourism products and services.

According to the founder of Taste of Africa Vibes and CEO of JibolaI Travel and Tours, MrJibola Oluseye, who spoke with Travelpulse and MICE said that all hands are on deck to see that the event will be grand on June 1, 2023, at the Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Logistics are in top gear to give attendees the best of their time at the conference. As the first of its kind, we will make this edition a springboard for future events, as this will be our own litmus test for a better and bigger event to come.

“Recently, there was a community meet-up Lagos event that rallied content creators across board with the theme, “Facilitating digital communities’ participations to enhance strategic collaborations,” held at Relearn Tower in Yaba, Lagos, recently.

“This event had participants from diverse creative field and it was also graced by the Meta Head of Admin for Sub-Saharan Africa official, Eva Sow Ebion, who will be one of the resources persons at the Africa Content Creators Conference.”