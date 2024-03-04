Premium Pension Limited has announced the deployment of the Premium Interactive Member Assistant (PRIMA) on WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media platforms to enhance interactions with customers.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Aliyu Mohammed Ali, said in a statement that the PRIMA enhancement provides a platform for seamless engagement on all pension-related matters as well as empowers customers to efficiently carry out many pensions related tasks without relying on personnel of the Pension Fund Administrators (PFA), stressing that this is self-service at its peak.

Premium Pension, one of Nigeria’s leading PFAs, said PRIMA gives members real-time premium experience from their mobile phones as they would be able to enroll by simply adding the Company’s verified WhatsApp mobile number 09111111166, agreeing to the legal terms of use and then initiate a conversation on their mobile devices.

According to him, It can be used to check RSA balances, request statements of accounts, get welcome certificates, check data recapture status, request letters to select embassies, open RSA accounts, and many others, adding that the new initiative provides convenience for members to interact and transact on a 24-hour basis.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Premium Pension Limited, Umar SandaMairami, while commenting on the development said, “The launch of PRIMA is driven by our never-ending desire to meet the aspirations of our present and future customers who are increasingly embracing technology to position themselves for lesser visits to our brick-and-mortar outlets”.

Mairamiexplained that “PRIMA provides an additional secured channel of communication with members to deepen seamless interaction and provide a premium experience”.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said the firm has already raised the bar in the pension industry with its multi-channel mobile app, which gives full access to customers of the company using state-of-the-art technology.

He noted that with the recent introduction of PRIMA, the Company remains a clear leader in the digital space with alternative channels to ensure convenience.

Mairami added that Premium Pension has always been at the forefront of pension administration in Nigeria, and the company has remained committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its Members.

In 2023 the company became the first PFA fully owned by Nigerians that achieved Assets under Management (AUM) of over N1 trillion, without any form of business combination.

Also, the firm prides itself on being a pacesetter in the pension industry, in several performance metrics, one of which is the attainment of Information Security Management (ISMS) certification ISO 27001 under the auspices of the British Standard Institute (BSI) in 2015 and a second certification from the same BSI in Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 9001 in 2018, and both certifications were renewed in 2023.

Premium Pension Limited is a licensed Pension Fund Administrator that started operations in 2005.