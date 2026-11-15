Premature births: Nigeria, Africa face growing newborn survival crisis—WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for increased investment in maternal and newborn healthcare, warning that inadequate access to specialised treatment and follow-up services continues to expose babies born prematurely to preventable deaths and developmental complications.

The call comes as the world marks World Prematurity Day on November 15, with an estimated 15 million babies born prematurely every year, representing one in 10 births globally.

This year’s theme, “Small babies, big potential. Invest in follow-up care to protect their future!”, highlights the need for comprehensive care for premature babies, including specialised treatment in newborn care units and neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), as well as continued medical monitoring after hospital discharge.

WHO said that although advances in neonatal healthcare have improved survival, many premature babies remain vulnerable to infections, breathing difficulties, feeding problems, and developmental complications after leaving hospital.

In the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, complications associated with prematurity remain the leading cause of neonatal deaths. Neonatal deaths account for 57 per cent of all deaths among children under five in the region, while complications related to premature birth are responsible for 22 per cent of neonatal deaths.

Across Africa, newborn mortality also remains a major public health concern. WHO estimates that approximately 1.1 million newborns died in the African region in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the 2.3 million neonatal deaths recorded globally that year. Prematurity, birth asphyxia, and infections remain among the leading causes.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, faces a substantial newborn mortality burden, with inadequate healthcare infrastructure, shortages of skilled personnel, and inequalities in access to essential services undermining efforts to improve survival.

WHO said preventing premature births and reducing associated complications require interventions throughout pregnancy, including improving adolescent health, expanding access to family planning, strengthening maternal nutrition, providing quality antenatal care, preventing and treating infections, and managing noncommunicable diseases.

The organisation estimates that three-quarters of deaths among preterm babies globally could be prevented through essential newborn care interventions, including continuous skin-to-skin contact, breathing support, breastfeeding, and effective infection prevention and control.

It, however, stressed that survival in the first days and weeks of life is only part of the challenge, as many premature babies require continued medical assessments to monitor growth, identify developmental difficulties, and ensure timely treatment.

Families also need guidance to care for their babies at home, recognise warning signs, and seek medical attention when necessary.

WHO said strengthening follow-up services in countries such as Nigeria would require greater investment in primary healthcare, trained health professionals, functional neonatal units, and effective referral systems.

It added that poverty, conflict, displacement, and humanitarian emergencies further disrupt access to essential maternal and newborn services, increasing the risks faced by vulnerable babies.

The organisation stressed that maintaining quality maternal and newborn healthcare, including follow-up support after hospital discharge, was critical to preventing avoidable deaths and ensuring that babies born too soon have the opportunity to grow, develop, and thrive.