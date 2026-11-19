WORRIED by Nigeria’s estimated 280,000 newborn deaths annually, the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) has called for urgent government intervention and increased investment in newborn healthcare, warning that premature babies who survive birth remain vulnerable to serious health and developmental complications without sustained medical attention.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr Petronila N. Tabansi, and Secretary-General, Dr Uchenna Onubogu, to mark the 2026 World Prematurity Day, the Association said Nigeria must move beyond keeping premature babies alive to ensuring they receive continuous care to survive, grow, and achieve their full potential.

This year’s theme, “Small Babies, Big Potential. Invest in Follow-up Care to Protect Their Future!” highlights the importance of sustained medical and developmental support for babies born too soon.

PAN noted that although advances in neonatal medicine have improved survival, premature babies remain vulnerable after hospital discharge to complications affecting their growth, nutrition, vision, hearing, neurological function, and overall development.

It cited Nigeria’s estimated neonatal mortality rate of 39–41 deaths per 1,000 live births and approximately 280,000 newborn deaths annually, describing the figures as evidence of the urgent need to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare.

The Association said premature babies could thrive and attain their developmental milestones with quality healthcare, adequate nutrition, early intervention, and regular monitoring. However, without timely medical assessments, complications could go undetected and affect their long-term health and quality of life.

It therefore advocated comprehensive follow-up care, including regular monitoring of growth, nutrition, and developmental milestones; screening and early intervention for developmental delays and vision and hearing impairments; appropriate immunisation; and preventive healthcare.

PAN also identified parental education, family-centred care and psychosocial support as essential, urging healthcare institutions to strengthen neonatal follow-up clinics and referral systems to ensure continued access to specialised services, particularly for underserved families.

The Association called on the Federal and State Governments, healthcare institutions, development partners, and the private sector to increase funding for neonatal services, improve healthcare infrastructure, provide essential medicines and equipment, and train more specialised healthcare personnel.

It further urged paediatricians, neonatologists, nurses, and midwives to provide compassionate, evidence-based care while empowering parents to participate actively in their children’s healthcare.

PAN said reducing newborn mortality and improving the quality of life of premature babies were critical to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3, particularly the target of ending preventable newborn and under-five deaths.

It maintained that Nigeria’s response must go beyond saving premature babies at birth to providing sustained support throughout their developmental years.

The Association urged stakeholders to translate the 2026 World Prematurity Day message into concrete action, stressing that every premature baby deserves quality healthcare, a healthy start, and an opportunity to fulfill their potential.

It said a baby’s early arrival should never determine the limits of their future, adding that protecting premature babies requires sustained investment in their health, development, and well-being.