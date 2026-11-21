For parents of premature babies, the joy of childbirth can quickly give way to fear, uncertainty, and an overwhelming struggle for survival. A baby who should still be developing in the womb suddenly arrives, tiny and fragile, requiring specialised medical attention and extraordinary care to stay alive.

Yet, beyond the challenges of premature birth lies a story of remarkable resilience, hope, and enormous potential.

Damaris, born prematurely 13 years ago, is living proof that these little heroes can survive and thrive with the right care and support. Her story underscores a compelling message: every premature baby deserves an opportunity to survive and fulfil their potential, every parent deserves support, and every healthcare facility needs the resources to provide quality care.

Her father, Olusesan Olaniyi-George, recounted the emotional experience of her birth in 2013 and how it transformed his understanding of neonatal survival and medical support.

He explained that when pregnancy complications suddenly arose while he was away at the Supreme Court, his wife insisted on being taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. Their daughter was delivered through emergency surgery, so tiny and fragile that he initially doubted her chances of survival.

He recalled the distressing scenes in the neonatal ward, where families were asked to provide black polythene bags, which he later realised were used to dispose of babies who did not survive.

He attributed his daughter’s survival to divine intervention, dedicated medical care, and Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), recalling how his wife slept upright for several nights with their fragile baby strapped to her chest to maintain body heat.

Speaking at the 2026 World Prematurity Day celebration,organised by the Damaris Foundation for Premature Infants, in conjunction with Total Family Specialist Hospital, Ibadan, Professor Olukemi Tongo, a consultant neonatologist at UCH, described premature babies as little heroes with extraordinary potential.

She defined prematurity as birth before 37 completed weeks of pregnancy, explaining that such babies arrive before their organs and body systems are sufficiently mature to function independently.

According to her, they face challenges including breathing difficulties, inability to regulate body temperature, feeding problems, and vulnerability to infections. Complications affecting the brain, eyes, lungs, and other organs can also have lifelong consequences if not promptly identified and managed.

She stressed that neonatal care must go beyond keeping babies alive to ensuring their healthy growth and development.

Prof. Tongo also highlighted the emotional and psychological challenges faced by parents, particularly mothers, of premature babies. Citing an estimate from her presentation, she said approximately 30 to 60 per cent of parents, especially mothers, may develop clinical depression.

She explained that unexpected premature delivery can overwhelm families financially and emotionally, as parents are often unprepared for additional medical expenses and the sight of their tiny babies connected to tubes and monitoring equipment.

“Everybody that has anything to do with a premature baby requires help. Everybody requires somebody to show love,” she said.

She urged healthcare workers and family members to recognisesigns of psychological distress and ensure that support extends to fathers, grandparents, siblings and other relatives.

Prof. Tongo also advocated family-centred neonatal care, urging hospitals to involve parents actively in their babies’ treatment. Parents should receive practical guidance on feeding, expressing breast milk, hygiene, recognising danger signs, and caring for their babies before discharge.

She particularly recommended Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), which she described as a “magic bullet” for premature and low-birth-weight babies. The practice involves prolonged skin-to-skin contact between a baby and the mother or another caregiver.

Its benefits include temperature regulation, improved breastfeeding, better respiratory and cardiac stability, reduced exposure to infections, stronger bonding, and potentially shorter hospital stays.

Also speaking, Dr Mary Ugalahi, a consultant paediatricophthalmologist at UCH, warned about Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), an eye condition affecting the developing blood vessels of the retina in premature babies.

She disclosed that about three in every 10 premature babies who meet Nigeria’s screening criteria could develop the condition, stressing that delayed detection and treatment could result in irreversible visual impairment or blindness.

Babies born at or before 34 weeks, those weighing 1,500 grammes or less, and premature infants with complications such as sepsis, jaundice, anaemia, and brain haemorrhage are particularly vulnerable.

Dr Ugalahi explained that early stages of ROP can be treated with eye injections or laser therapy, while advanced cases may require more complicated procedures with poorer outcomes. She urged parents to ensure eligible babies undergo eye examinations at the recommended time, generally three to four weeks after birth or before discharge where necessary.

Beyond ROP, she identified other possible complications, including short-sightedness, cataracts, optic nerve abnormalities and misaligned eyes, emphasising the need for regular eye assessments and sustained follow-up care.

“Small babies have big potential, and we should invest in their follow-up care. It is important that the baby survives with a quality of life so that the child can contribute meaningfully to society,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to support neonatal and paediatric eye care through equipment donations, personnel training and subsidisedtreatment, while calling for improved maternal, obstetric and neonatal services.

Ultimately, premature babies should not be defined by their birth weight, gestational age or medical complications. They are children with enormous possibilities who deserve every opportunity to fulfil their God-given potential.

The goal of neonatal care must therefore go beyond ensuring that a baby leaves the hospital alive. It must ensure that the child survives, grows, develops essential skills, enjoys good health,and becomes a productive member of society.