Preliminary report on Air India crash offers no cause — CEO

Air India’s Chief Executive Officer, Campbell Wilson, has said that the preliminary report on last month’s tragic crash involving an Air India passenger jet, which claimed 260 lives has only deepened questions around the incident, with investigations still ongoing.

In a staff memo obtained by Reuters on Monday, Wilson noted that while the report by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) offered some clarity, it also “triggered a new round of speculation in the media” and “opened additional questions.”

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was en route to London from Ahmedabad when it began to lose thrust shortly after takeoff and crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The incident killed 241 of the 242 people onboard, along with 19 others on the ground.

Released on Saturday, the preliminary report highlighted confusion in the cockpit in the moments leading up to the crash. According to the AAIB, cockpit voice recordings captured one pilot asking the other, “Why did you cut off the fuel?” to which the second pilot reportedly responded that he had not. Investigators found that the plane’s engine two fuel cutoff switches were triggered almost simultaneously, but the report did not explain how this occurred.

Crucially, the report found no mechanical or maintenance faults, confirming that all required maintenance had been properly carried out. It also made no immediate recommendations nor assigned blame.

Wilson, in the memo, urged against jumping to conclusions. “The preliminary report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over,” he stated.

Pilot union ALPA India has also pushed back against any early claims of pilot error, insisting on a “fair, fact-based inquiry.” The memo further confirmed that both pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breathalyser tests and had no medical concerns raised prior to takeoff.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, 56, who served as the commanding pilot, had logged over 15,000 hours of flight time and was also an instructor for Air India. His co-pilot, Clive Kunder, 32, had 3,403 hours of experience.

While Boeing and engine manufacturer GE have not been issued any directives at this stage, the aviation community and public alike await further findings as the investigation continues.

