Pregnant woman, official beaten, hospitalised, three policemen injured as NURTW faction takes over motorparks in Osun

A pregnant staff member and an official of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Osun State were beaten by factional members of the union who went berserk while trying to take over some motorparks.

The members who stormed the state secretariat of the union turned the place into a theatre of war as they inflicted injuries on the state Financial Secretary of the union, Mr. Sunday Akinwale, with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons while a pregnant woman working in the union secretariat identified simply as Doyin was stripped naked and got her cloth torn.

The hoodlums who stormed the secretariat at Sadiat Hotel area of Osogbo in the afternoon locked them inside the office while the pregnant woman and the financial secretary were beaten. The duo are presently being attended to in nearby hospitals.

The windscreen of Akinwale’s Toyota Sienna was reportedly broken and vandalised beyond repairs by the hoodlums.

Also, the secretary of the union, Mr. Osundiya Akinsola, narrowly escaped being killed as he was rescued from the secretariat.

It was gathered that it took the prompt intervention of the security operatives before peace was given a chance.

After much persuasion, those earlier locked in the secretariat were let out and chased away.

The hoodlums also stormed Ilesha-Osogbo, Oke-fia, Aregbe and Old garage and Gbongan motor parks where they wrestled powers from those administering affairs of the places.

In the process, three police officers who were said to be on the ground for peace maintenance were said to have sustained serious injuries from the attackers and that, they are also being taken to a hospital for treatment.

During the fracas, the hoodlums shot indiscriminately into the air to scare passengers who were at the garages to board vehicles and equally chased away the union officials at the parks.

Narrating his ordeal to our reporter in Osogbo, the state secretary of the union explained that the attackers started with the untoward acts right from the venue of the swearing-in ceremony when they started throwing sachet waters at them before laying siege on the secretariat.

According to him, “I escaped the attack because security operatives whisked me away while responding to my distress calls. In fact, the wounded secretary and the woman battered are presently in undisclosed hospitals receiving treatments.”

Speaking from his hiding place, he appealed to the new administration in the state to call them to order for peace to reign within the union.

Meanwhile, efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Yemisi Opalola, proved abortive but a top police officer who preferred anonymity confirmed the development.