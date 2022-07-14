Pregnant woman loses baby, womb to quack midwife in Delta

A pregnant woman, one Mrs Vivian (surname withheld), has lost her baby and womb during complicated childbirth to a quack nurse in Delta State.

Mrs Vivian lost her baby after the ‘nurse,’ Mrs Ebi Igho, allegedly made multiple cuts on her abdomen which led to her bleeding from 9:00a.m till 8:00 p.m on the day the incident occurred.

Our correspondent gathered that when she was found groaning in the pool of her blood, she was rushed to Warri Central Hospital where her womb had to be removed in order to save her life.

The incident happened at New Era Street, Jakpa Road, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area; the residential and operating address of the nurse.

It was revealed that the nurse was later arrested after the incident and was brought to the notice of the State Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) and the Delta State Human Rights Protection Congress, represented by Mr Kelvin Ejumudo.

Ejumudo reportedly disclosed that Mrs Igho confessed during an interrogation of not being a registered nurse and had not gone through any medical institution or any university, but was operating in secret.

“She carried out this process with the use of torchlight and no generating set and no licence to operate as a nurse





“I want to specially appreciate the DPO Ekpan Division, CSP Bulus Rimamchirika Musa, who gave me a patrol Hilux for this arrest.

“Mr and Mrs Igho are cooling off at the Ekpan police station and will be charged to court for prosecution,” he said.

He cautioned pregnant women to be mindful of fake nurses for their safety and that of their unborn children, urging them to go to government hospitals and health centres for medical checkups rather than patronising quacks.

He also called on the Delta State Government and the Commissioner of Health in the state to ensure that similar unprofessional outlets within the state are destroyed and culprits arrested,

“The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) must put their toes on the ground as well as monitor such illegal persons,” he added.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident but gave a different version of what transpired.

Edafe said “I’m aware of the incident. What happened is that she was to be delivered in the hospital via CS.

“So, while she was being operated on, they noticed that she took some concoction.

“After the operation, when the child died, she was asked who gave her the concoction and that was how she led her family to the place of the woman that was arrested.

“That’s the information we have now, but further investigation is ongoing.”