Pregnant woman killed during attempt to kidnap husband, others in Borno village

A pregnant woman, Mrs Mary Barka, was killed when some suspected bandits armed with locally-made guns invaded Pelachiroma village of Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

The suspects who have since been arrested by the Chairman of Hunters, Mohammed Shawulu Yohanna, were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer of Hawul Division, Habila Lemaka.

According to Yohanna in an interview with journalists on Monday, the incident was reported a few days ago, after the suspects attacked the village and attempted to kidnap their targets, but were not successful.

He disclosed that the pregnant woman was killed by the suspects who are now cooling off the police net.

“Pelachiroma village of Hawul Local Government Area witnessed an attack by suspected bandits. I immediately mobilized my team to the village that night and succeeded in arresting the four culprits who attempted to kidnap Mr Barka Paul Sawa, because he (Sawa) had given them his cattle to rear for him.

“Unfortunately, the bandits succeeded in killing the wife of Sawa, Mrs Mary Barka Paul Sawa.

“The four of the suspects who confessed to the crime when arrested are Fulanis and I have since handed them to the DPO of Hawul, Habila Lemaka.





“The culprits are expected to be taken to the Borno State Police Command for further interrogation and prosecution,” Yohanna said.