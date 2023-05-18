A pregnant 24-year-old woman, Abigail Eguta, was arrested in Anambra State for reportedly brutalizing her seven-year-old nephew for eating fish and failing to recite the English alphabet.

The Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare revealed this in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, concerned neighbors accompanied the victim, named Sunday, to the office of the state women and social welfare commissioner, Ify Obinabo.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sunday is claimed to be Eguta’s biological sister’s kid, whom she brought to live with her only a year ago.

The youngster, whose body is covered with scars from earlier abuses allegedly inflicted on him by his guardian, had been absent from school for an extended period.

Guta said she hit the youngster because he ate the fish she bought for Sunday dinner. She also admitted to striking him on Monday for incorrectly pronouncing the English alphabet, saying that was the major reason she hurt him.

“I am very sorry. I didn’t intend to blind him or beat him in the eyes, but I mistakenly did so. Please, forgive me. It is the handiwork of the devil,” she said.