Pregnant girls rescued as Police bust child trafficking syndicate in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday announced that it busted a children trafficking syndicate in Igwuruta and Omagwa communities, where some victims were arrested and about 10 pregnant ladies rescued.

A statement released in Port Harcourt by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko indicated that the arrest and rescue were done in an operation conducted by officers of the command on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

The PPRO stated that based on credible information to the C4I Intelligence Unit Operatives, the command raided two houses at Igwuruta and Omagwa where the victims of child trafficking were being kept.

She gave the names of the arrested suspects as Favour Bright from Umudioga Community in Emohua Local Government Area, Peace Alikoi from Igwuruta Community in Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State, described as the leader of the trafficking syndicate and Noble Uzuchi, and Chigozie Ogbonna.

The police statement further read; “The victims rescued in the operation are Ten (10) most of them pregnant they include: Gift Saviour ‘F’ 19 years from Umudioga Community in Ikwere Local Government Area, Favour Charles ‘F’ 23 years from Abale Community in Obingwa LGA of Abia State, Joy Monday ‘F’ 21years from Bumy Community Gokana Local Government Area Rivers State, Chiagoro Nice ‘F’ 19 years from Ndas Community Etche Local Government Area, Blessing Francis ‘F’ 28 years from Ngwa Community Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area Akwa Ibom State, Joy Emmanuel ‘F’ 29 years from Ikot Obiom Community in Nsit Ibiom Local Government Area Akwa Ibom State, Precious Kalu ‘F’ 25 years from Umudioga Emohua Local Government Area Rivers State.

“Others are; Cynthia Ekeh ‘F’ 27 years from Okpuala Community Ngor Okpuala Local Government Area Imo State, and Queen Amos ‘F’ 28 years from Owase Community in Kwande Local Government Area Benue State. Chika Nwosa ‘F’ 15 years from Umudioga Emohua Local Government Area, Chigozie Ogbonna ‘M’ 29 years from Abale Community Obingwa Local Government Area Abia State, and Noble Uzochi ‘M’ 17 years from Omuobasa Community in Osisioma Local Government Area Abia State”.

Iringe-Koko stated that an investigation into the case revealed that when the victim delivered, the syndicate leader would keep the baby while she pays the victim a sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000:00), adding that all the victims have confessed that they had been lured to the illicit sales of children because of the need to meet some financial challenges.

She also stated that a Honda Pilot Jeep with Reg. Number, Lagos, FST 607 AX white, was recovered from the syndicate leader.

According to her, the case has been transferred to the State CID and efforts were being intensified to track and arrest the buyers of the children already sold out.

“The Command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to reducing crime and criminality in all its forms to a bare minimum. While painstaking effort is being deployed to ensure the above, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police”, the police stated.





