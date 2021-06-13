Precious P Money to open multimillion naira studio

With a strong belief that budding musicians need the right tools, atmosphere and locations to express themselves, entertainment executive, Precious Okonkwo otherwise known as Precious P Money, has set up an ultra modern recording studio where promising talents can record their music and create the avenue for them to excel in their chosen career.

P Money who is grounded in music production and software engineering has put in place a lot to make the recording experience a different one for both upcoming and established artistes who will benefit from the great initiative.

The music executive explained that the reason for opening the studio is a means of supporting the growth of promising artistes and to also bridge the gap between the artistes, as both budding and established acts would come together to create a level playing ground for all, and to also share music ideas.

The world-class music studio that boasts the newest in music technology will be unveiled soon in a grand opening event that will feature the who-is-who in the entertainment industry

An excited P Money told Razzmatazz that he’s happy about what the future holds as he revealed that it has always been his dream to nurture talents and witness their transformation.

