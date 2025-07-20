Prayer ministry reaffirms commitment to uplifting the needy

The founder of Jesus Women’s International Prayer Ministry, Prophetess Ruth Mojisola Obasa, has reaffirmed her commitment to improving the lives of the underprivileged by offering them a sense of belonging and hope through charitable initiatives.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja during a three-in-one event, a prayer and prophetic conference, a book launch, and an empowerment outreach, Prophetess Obasa emphasised that her ministry is intentionally focused on transforming lives and supporting the less privileged.

She explained that the ministry, founded 14 years ago in Nottingham, United Kingdom, was born out of a divine encounter with Jesus Christ, who instructed her to gather people in prayer and deliver them from afflictions.

“Since launching the Nigerian branch in April this year, we’ve spent close to N50 million to empower over 400 women, providing clothing, food and monetary support to help with their daily lives,” she revealed.

Narrating the origin of the ministry, she said: “The Lord Jesus Christ appeared to me when I was a young girl and commissioned me in 1996. Like Jonah, I delayed the calling until July 7, 2011, when we finally launched in Nottingham. Later, I moved to Oxford to study Theology at Oxford University, and the ministry grew from there.”

She added: “Jesus instructed me to disciple men and women in prayer in preparation for His second coming and to help reclaim what the enemy has stolen from them. Over the past 14 years, we’ve seen numerous testimonies, healing from cancer, immigration breakthroughs and spiritual deliverance.”

Prophetess Obasa also launched her new book, Jesus of Oxford, which chronicles her 14-year journey of ministry, divine encounters and the miracles experienced through her work.

The outreach efforts in Nigeria have already begun to make an impact, with the distribution of food and over 120kg of high-quality clothing donated by her Church of England congregation in the UK, an effort that cost N2 million in shipping alone.

“This is like someone from Banana Island giving you clothes. We plan to host similar outreach events every three to four months, where people can access food and clothing,” she explained.

Since April, the ministry has empowered over 400 women in Nigeria and countless others in the UK.

She emphasised that the goal is not only to offer material support but to instill the biblical principle of giving and encourage self-reliance amid economic hardship.

“We cannot rely solely on the government. Those of us who have had the privilege of living abroad must give back,” she said.

Prophetess Obasa also expressed readiness to partner with government agencies and private individuals to further expand the ministry’s outreach across Nigeria, starting with Lagos.

“I’ve made many sacrifices to bring joy to people’s lives and I’m fulfilled doing so. Our mission is to uplift, empower and share the love of Christ in practical ways,” she added.