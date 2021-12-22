Prayer, fasting will end insecurity in Nigeria ― Sheikh Kabara

An Islamic cleric and leader of Qadiriyya sect in West Africa, Shiekh Qariballah Nasir Kabara, has called on Nigerians to go for prayer and fasting and ask for forgiveness from the Almighty Allah for an end to the lingering insecurity situation in the country.

According to him, the current security challenges that Nigeria and other parts of the world is facing is worrisome, hence people needed to devote themselves to the worship of Allah, and seek for his forgiveness and shun all immoral acts.

He made the assertion during the national prayer for peace in the country held at “Darul Qadiriyya” in Kano.

He said, “We should go back and screen our relationship between ourselves and our creator. We should repent and shun all immoral acts; we should help the needy and respect our parents.

“Pondering over our actions on the side of God as well as the relationship with our fellow beings with the intention of making amends will definitely help in achieving the desired results.”

Sheikh Kabara advised the general populace to embrace prayers on daily basis and build a decent relationship between themselves and the Almighty God.

He then enjoined the Muslim Ummah in all parts of the country and the world at large to intensify prayers for peaceful coexistence in all parts of the world.

He said, “If we embrace these supplications, Allah will answer our prayers.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!