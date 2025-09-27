Pray for Tinubu to succeed, Islamic cleric urges Nigerians

An Islamic preacher and cleric, Dr Abdullahi Bala Lau, has enjoined Nigerians to pray for President Bola Tinubu to succeed.

Lau, who is the West Africa President of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah, made this assertion during a 3-day conference organised by Federation of Ahlus-Sunnah Organisations of Nigeria (FASON) on Saturday in Ibadan.

The programme was organised in order to ensure unity among Muslims across the country.

Lau while addressing the gathering, noted that nothing can be achieved in the absence of peace and tranquillity.

He charged Nigerians to pray for Tinubu to succeed.

“Our future, what is our future? Let prepare our future from today. Let us prepare our youths. To empower our youths and assist the entire Ummah. And finally, we want to pray for our own country. Without peace and tranquility and harmony, no progress can take place.

“So, for us, as an organisation, we are a major stakeholder in this country. So, we have to pray, fervent prayers for our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed so that he can become a just leader. There are a lot of things that he want his administration to achieve, without prayers, he can’t achieve it.

National Ameer of FASON, Shaykh Tajudeen Abdul Kareem, while speaking noted that the essence of the conference is to promote peaceful coexistence in the country.

“What we are doing is to ensure peaceful coexistence in the country. To ensure that our leaders are just and direct the affairs of the country in a way that will promote peace and tranquillity. We are a society that promotes peace and tranquillity in the country.

“Nigeria must remain one, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo, how can we continue to live together without crisis? We are one, we are to live together as one”.

Alaro, who lectures in the department of Islamic law at University of Ilorin, in his contribution, charged Nigerians to instil discipline in their children.

He said, “Are we living up to the standard of our faith? We must guide our families, that is the nucleus of the society. If we have a family that is obedient, we will have the society that is obedient.

“We need to ensure our independence and all these can only be guaranteed when we are financially okay. The take-home I want people to take home is how are we fearing in terms of our faith, future, family and finance”.

The programme themed “Our faith, Our Future, Our Finance and Our Family” was attended by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulganiy Abubakar, who was represented, National Ameer of FASON, Shaykh Tajudeen Abdul Kareem, Professor AbdulMojeed Alaro, Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Abuja, Professor Mutiullah Olasupo, Chairman, Oyo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Hazim Atere and the Baameko of Ibadanland, Chief Saheed Oladele.

The programme was attended by other Muslim clerics and leaders across the country.

