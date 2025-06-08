Pray for Tinubu, govs, others — NAHCON urges Nigerian pilgrims 

The Chairman of the Nigeria National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan, has appealed to Nigerian pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia to offer prayers to support efforts aimed at guiding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors, and other nation’s leaders towards doing the right thing for its citizens.

Professor Pakistan emphasised the importance of refraining from negative prayers against leaders, cautioning that their downfall would only precipitate societal decay and impede national progress.

He made the appeal when he visited the tent of Kaduna pilgrims in Mina, Saudi Arabia, to interface with the pilgrims from the state.

He stressed that Nigeria and its leaders are in dire need of prayers for the nation, specifically for the resolution of security challenges and the attainment of lasting peace.

The professor further encouraged the pilgrims to make prayers for the reformation of Nigeria’s leaders, asserting that prayer is the fundamental solution. “If the leaders are reformed, the country will also be transformed,” he stated.

In his remarks, the executive chairman of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Malam Sallihu S. Abubakar, hailed this year’s pilgrims from the state as the most disciplined in recent years, commending their exemplary conduct and behaviour in the Holy Land.

He expressed immense satisfaction with the pilgrims’ comportment, urging them to maintain their good behaviour. Despite Kaduna State having the largest contingent of pilgrims from Nigeria, Malam Sallihu highlighted their exceptional discipline in the holy land.

He extended gratitude to NAHCON for their invaluable support in ensuring the smooth movement of Kaduna pilgrims from their arrival in Nigeria to their transfers from Makkah to the Masha’ir.

Malam Sallihu also acknowledged NAHCON’s intervention in providing medical personnel to assist the state’s pilgrims at holy sites and their accommodation in Makkah.

