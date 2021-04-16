Pray for Nigeria’s unity, stability, Akinola urges Muslims

THE Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, has called on Muslims to use the opportunity of the ongoing Ramadan fast to offer serious prayers for Nigeria’s unity, peace, stability and economic recovery.

Akinola made this call on Monday in a message in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Muslim leader described kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and terrorism, which are now at the centre of the country’s security problems, as an offshoot of economic and political instability.

He, however, said “Allah is the only One we can run to, especially now that diplomacy and conferences are failing in resolving the various challenges facing the country.”

He called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts at reflating the economy by engaging youths “who were clearly in the majority” productively and ensuring that the various economic palliatives reach the intended sections of the population, particularly the aged and unemployed.

Akinola called on Muslims to use the opportunity of the holy month to ensure their spiritual rejuvenation and beseech Allah to grant the country His grace and blessings.

