Pray for Nigeria over coming elections, Delta govt urges Christian pilgrims

Delta State government has advised intending pilgrims to Israel and Jordan to be good ambassadors of the state and the country.

The state Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Johnbull Edema, gave the advice while briefing the pilgrims in Asaba, the state capital, on Friday ahead of their journey.

He noted that the journey was not a jamboree but a spiritual exercise that would allow pilgrims to pray for the state, government and the country at large, particularly as the general elections approaches.

”We advise pilgrims to use the opportunity of their holy trip to pray for Nigeria ahead of the forthcoming general elections,” he said.

The commissioner said that the first batch would depart the state on January 16, while the second batch would depart on January 26.

”The state government is spending so much to ensure that intending pilgrims have a hitch-free pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan. I urge the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by living up to expectations,” he said.

Chairman of the State Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board, Archbishop Cyril Odutemu, said the board does not issue visas to intending pilgrims but the prerogative of the embassies of Israel and Jordan.

Odutemu said it was at the discretion of the host countries to either approve or deny any intending pilgrim visa and advised them to ensure they comply with all COVID-19 protocols.

