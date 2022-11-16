Pray for good leaders to emerge, Kumuyi tells Nigerians

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Christian Ministry (DLCM), Pastor Williams Kumuyi on Wednesday called on Nigerians to pray to God to give the country the best President and other leaders in 2023.

Kumuyi who was answering questions from Journalists shortly after arriving at the Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo said the 2023 election was in the hands of God who alone knows the heart and mindset of all the candidates.

The convener of the Global Church Leaders’ Crusade and a renowned preacher also said God does his things in such mysterious ways and that no man can preempt God by saying this is what will happen or not.

“I am here for a Church Leaders and workers conference and I don’t want to get into recommending anyone or disqualifying anyone ahead of elections next year.

“All we need to do is to pray that God will give us the best leaders and the best President for our country. God knows who is who and what everyone will do when he gets there.

“God does His things in such a mysterious way and we can’t preempt God by saying this is what will happen if this person comes in or that person comes in.

“Let’s leave everything in the hands of God and allow our people -Nigerian citizens to choose who governs them through democratic means.

“As for what I said some months back that the election will hold in 2023, sometimes it’s difficult to differentiate between Prophecy and personal opinion. Sometimes a prophet speaks for himself and his generation and God uses that prophecy to tell the people what will happen even after centuries.

“Let’s leave everything in the hands of God. So, between now and February is not too far, so, let’s leave everything in the hands of God and wait to see what will happen, but I know God will do the best for Nigeria,” he assured.

