Pray for better Nigeria, Oyo MMPN tells Nigerians

THE Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Oyo State chapter, has called on Nigerians to pray for the country to overcome its myriad of challenges.

The call was contained in a statement by state chairman of the MMPN, Alhaji Adebayo Abdur-Rofih, to congratulate Nigerians on the 62nd independence anniversary of the country.

The association, quoting Chapter 40, Verse 60 of the Holy Qur’an where Allah directs His servants to call upon Him with an assurance that their prayers will be answered, charged Nigerians not to relent in praying for the leaders and for a prosperous, secure nation.

It said: “We need to increase our supplications to Allah at this period. We have to be sincere and more consistent in our prayers to Allah, especially on the current socio-economic and political crises affecting our country.

“Inflation has continued to bite hard. Insecurity has become a cankerworm. Food, accommodation and other basic needs are gradually getting out of reach for the majority of the citizens. We should see this as a trial from Allah and He promises ease after hardship.

“The help of Allah is near if we can increase our faith in Him, seek His forgiveness, change our evil and sinful ways and increase our acts of worship to our Creator.”

The Oyo MMPN asked Nigerians to continue to wish the nation well and avoid saying negative things about the country.

The association appealed to Nigerians to use the forthcoming general election to ensure the emergence of credible and faithful leaders who will use their positions and the nation’s resources to better the lot of the people.

“In the next few months, we will enter the election year. We must participate in the election process. We must vote only for credible candidates in 2023 because lack of good leaders and governance remains the bane of development in our dear country,” the Oyo MMPN stated.