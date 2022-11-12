Praiz, Do2dtun, Enioluwa, others celebrate ‘OffAir’ show’s first TV season with exclusive watch party

Nigerian media stars, influencers and talk show lovers gathered to celebrate the premiere of the OffAir show’s new season at a watch party hosted by Gbemi and Toolz on Thursday, November 10, in Lagos.

The intimate occasion celebrated the show’s move from YouTube and podcasts to prime-time television. Gbemi and Toolz created the Off Air show in 2019 as a response to demands from fans who had listened to their daily handover sessions on Beat (99.9) FM for almost a decade. The talk series features the most hilarious and frank conversations about hot topics in entertainment and everything in between.

OffAir show co-host Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren, expressed her delight at the show’s new positioning. She said, “Words can’t describe how pleased I am to witness the growth of the OffAir show. It means a lot to us that viewers have supported the show for the past three years. We do not take it for granted. In 2019, the OffAir show initially launched on YouTube, and now it’s on the big screens (DStv and GOtv). We are truly proud of what we’ve achieved so far.”

The watch party, moderated by Gbemi, featured commentaries from some recognised Nigerian media personalities and influencers, including Adenike Oyetunde, Taymesan, Osi Suave, Praiz, Do2dtun, Enioluwa, and others.

Award-winning beauty influencer, Enioluwa, commented enthusiastically about the show. “I have been a devoted supporter of Toolz and Gbemi’s OffAir journey, and I’m thrilled to see how the program has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most adored talk shows. I can’t wait to see more entertaining content unfold all through this season”.

The ‘OffAir’ show, which officially launched in October 2019, racked up nearly a quarter of a million views on YouTube, over 25 thousand listens on the audio podcasts and almost 7,000 subscribers in just three months into the show. With over 25,000 subscribers on YouTube now, the show has increased its audience reach and introduced more celebrity guests to drive more talkability.

OffAir show co-host, Gbemi, shared that she and the team are thrilled about the support the show is receiving. She said, “we sincerely appreciate everyone who attended our private watch party. We are proud of our growth and thrilled to see everyone come to support and celebrate our little win as we go bigger with the OffAir show.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Praiz, Do2dtun, Enioluwa, others celebrate ‘OffAir’ show’s first TV season with exclusive watch party

Praiz, Do2dtun, Enioluwa, others celebrate ‘OffAir’ show’s first TV season with exclusive watch party