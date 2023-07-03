World PR Day, the globally celebrated event that honours the influence and impact of public relations holds on July 16.

Public Relations practitioners from around the world will come together to commemorate the occasion, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and recognition of the profession’s value to management and society.

Under the theme “Harnessing the Power of Public Relations,” World PR Day 2023 aims to shed light on the extensive reach and potential of public relations in shaping industries, governments, and brands. This annual event serves as a platform for PR practitioners to showcase the dynamic practice of the profession, share insights, and discuss strategies for overcoming industry challenges.

The significance of World PR Day lies in its ability to unite professionals from diverse backgrounds and regions. Thousands of practitioners from various continents have convened in previous years, contributing to a shared global understanding of PR best practices. The event provides an opportunity for practitioners to leverage their collective knowledge and experiences, ultimately strengthening the profession on a global scale.

Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and Convener of World PR Day emphasized the transformative power of public relations, stating, “PR is more than a terribly misunderstood practice; it is a strategic aspect of business and governance. It plays a crucial role in building relationships, achieving business objectives, and preventing crises that could jeopardize companies or even lead nations to war. It shapes public opinion and creates a world where communication is intentional, credible, positive, powerful, and has a developmental influence. A world we would be proud of.”

This year’s celebration will feature an array of activities, including seminars, workshops, fireside chats, and physical events hosted by esteemed PR associations and thought leaders. Participating organizations include the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), GLG Communications, PRWeek, African Communications Week, and the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO), among others. These events will delve into strategies for maximizing the effectiveness of PR, measuring its impact, and navigating industry challenges.

World PR Day 2023 will also be driven by social media conversations, with practitioners sharing their favourite moments on the job, highlighting their most impactful campaigns, and participating in various interactive discussions using the hashtags #WPRD2023 and #WorldPRday.

Stephen Waddington, World PR Day Committee Advisor and Managing Partner at Wadds Inc highlighted the importance of the event, stating, “The significance of a global event such as this cannot be overemphasized. It reflects the work we have to do as practitioners in this industry. Just as in previous years, we hope all stakeholders globally will lend a voice to share their opinions. Together we can stake a claim for the impact of the profession.”

World PR Day 2023 promises to be a truly inclusive and enlightening celebration, welcoming PR practitioners from all corners of the globe. By providing a platform for knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration, and recognizing the value of public relations, this event plays a critical role in showing the profession’s potential and advancing its influence.

