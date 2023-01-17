Practical ways to improve your ability to fall and stay asleep at night – Part I

Sleep is the natural momentary period for recovery of the body and brain. It improves our physical outlook and fitness with productivity, sharpens our memory, brightens our mood, and makes better our thinking, attitude and behaviours.

So, we should intentionally pursue better sleep.

Meanwhile, sleep is controlled by the sleep clock in the brain and yields the body to submit to sleep. When the body and the brain are in excellent health, the body and the brain’s internal clock work together to promote restful sleep. The sleep environment should also be comforting and sleep-inducing to support the body and brain’s quest.

Researches show that the quality of our sleep is affected by our behaviours, whether routines or one-off events. Some activities ensure that the body and brain are in good condition to promote better sleep.

First of all, draw and stick to a sleep timetable. As an adult, set aside atleast seven (to nine) hours for a good night sleep. Adopt a regular sleep schedule as much as possible – go to bed and get up at the same time every day, including at weekends. Being consistent reinforces your sleep-wake cycle, and ensures that your brain’s sleep clock is on track.

Secondly, pay attention to what you take into the body. Adequate quantity of water should be taken consistently, at least 4.5L – 5.0L over the day until your urine turns and remains colourless. The contents and timing of foods should be comforting. One way is by eating frequently just enough quantity of healthy diet at least two/three times daily, meals of low-carbohydrates, less sugar, high-fibre, low fats and high protein, minerals and vitamins. Heavy meals should be avoided within one to two hours before bedtime, digestion slows when we sleep.

We should not go to bed hungry or stuffed – resulting discomfort might keep us up. In situations of night hunger, light snacks, like nuts or pieces of fruit, will make sure you don’t go to bed hungry.

Similar to eating, stop drinking alcohol at least two hours before bedtime to minimize its impact on your sleep. Alcohol affects sleep when taken around bedtime. Alcohol makes us sleep faster and heavier during the first portion of the night but disrupts our sleep during the later part of the night because halfway through the night, some chemical reactions in the liver change the alcohol into an arousal substance.

Thirdly, ensure that the body is active during daytime – exercise.

Can exercise help you sleep?

Absolutely, yes! And if you’ve never experienced that sleep-inducing tiredness after a day of tedious work-out or an exhausting road show/walk, there are scientific proofs of this claim, too. Regularly do some SAFE exercises like fast walking, push-up sets, planking, etc. – graded duration starting from any duration you can tolerate targeting 30mins – daily or at least five times a week. Any amount of exercise, even if it falls below the suggested amount, is likely to produce benefits.





Furthermore, clearing of mind rumbles allows some calmness for slipping into the shut-eyes state. The mind should be unburdened by stress reduction and good stress management with acceptance of reality, adequate rest and leisure.

Lastly, our health-seeking behaviours take their toll on our sleep too. Do not use sleeping drugs, unless a trained doctor has assessed you by asking questions to get a clear picture of your sleep patterns, physical checking of the body and conducting relevant laboratory tests, before prescribing the sleeping drugs. Also promptly treat any illness and ensure regular health checks to identify and treat hidden illnesses. Discomfort from illnesses will surely keep you up.

In our next article, I’ll discuss how to create a cozy, sleep-inducing environment

Let us remember that when you sleep, where you sleep and how you sleep affect your mental health, physical well-being and living a healthy life. We all need quality sleep to be set for productivity in our endeavours.

