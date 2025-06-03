PPDF calls on Sterling oil to clean up environment in Eastern Obolo

Peace Point Development Foundation, a civil society organization promoting ecological justice in Nigeria, has called on Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited to stop the ongoing oil spill in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Our correspondent gathered that Sterling Oil, which operates from a base in Eastern Obolo, is managing a marginal field within the OML 13 oil and gas asset.

In a press statement signed by the Coordinator of Peace Point Development Foundation, Comrade Umo Isua-Ikoh, after the organization’s on-the-spot inspection of the affected communities—Emere-Oke and Akpabom—the group called on Sterling Oil to immediately halt the spill, clean up the mangroves in the affected areas, and address the contamination of the Atlantic Ocean, which the spill has reached.

The statement noted:

“After receiving information from the affected communities that an oil spill has been ongoing in Eastern Obolo due to exploration and production activities by Sterling Oil, we visited the communities and observed that a large portion of the mangrove forest in Akpabom has been devastated by oil.

“In Emere-Oke community, we also observed where oil from the Durga 4 oil rig is spilling into the Atlantic Ocean. This is an unacceptable situation, as the aquatic environment is being severely polluted. According to the community, the spill has persisted for months. We are deeply concerned that no meaningful action has been taken to address it. We are very worried about the impact on aquatic life and the environment.”

Isua-Ikoh further noted that it is troubling that Sterling Oil, which was recently accused by the Akwa Ibom State Government of violating land grant terms and unlawfully encroaching beyond its allocated boundaries in Eastern Obolo and surrounding communities, is now allowing an oil spill to continue unchecked in its host communities.

While calling on Sterling Oil to immediately stop the spill, clean up the environment, and compensate the affected communities for the destruction of their environment, the organization urged the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to investigate the incident and the extent of the damage, and to take appropriate action in line with its mandate.

PPDF also called on the Akwa Ibom State Government to be more vigilant in monitoring the operations of companies within the state to better protect the environment, livelihood, and health of its people.