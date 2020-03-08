Nigeria’s power sector is experiencing a supply shortage caused by gas constraint, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed.

It said the constraint gas has hampered the ability of many thermal power stations to generate optimally.

TCN made the disclosure in a statement signed by the General Manager of Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi MBA.

According to the company, the quantum of power transmitted to the distribution companies also reduced.

“As a result of the prevailing gas constraints, there has been a significant reduction in the quantum of power transmitted to the various distribution companies for onward supply to electricity consumers across Nigeria.

The thermal power plants affected by gas supply constraint include; Sapele NIPP, Olorunsogo NIPP, Ihovbor NIPP and Azura Edo power plants which generated zero Megawatts yesterday.

Other thermal power plants equally affected but generated at lower capacities include Egbin (Steam), Sapele (Steam), Delta (gas), Geregu (gas), Omotosho(gas), Olorusogo (gas), Geregu NIPP, Alaoji NIPP, Omotosho NIPP, Odukpani NIPP, Okpai (Gas/Steam) and Omoku (gas) power generating plants.

However, it noted that the menace would last for ten days saying; “TCN has however discussed with the management of some of the affected power plants and many of them attributed their challenges to a gas pipeline and processing maintenance being carried out by their gas suppliers.

“According to the management of some of the affected power plants, the maintenance of gas facilities are expected to last for ten days. Therefore, it is expected that the gas supply challenges will ease before the end of next week.”