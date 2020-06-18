Power sector suffering due to quack electricity installers ― Stakeholder

The National President of Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN), Chief John Etim has said that the activities of quacks in electrical installation in Nigeria are responsible for the crisis in the power sector.

Chief Etim while speaking with journalists at the inauguration of Executives of the Abuja Chapter of LECAN said the Distribution Companies (DISCOS) allow quacks to handle electricity installations, thereby resulting in a constant power outage.

He said in other countries, non-licensed individuals were not allowed to install electricity, but in Nigeria, the case is different.

“Today is the inauguration of the Abuja Chapter of the Association. LECAN is very important to the society because it mediate between the customers and the Distribution Companies (DISCOS) because LECAN members that is licensed to wire the houses, to do every electrical installation in Nigeria before the DISCOS or the supply authorities will now connect power to the building.

“The problem in Nigeria today is because the laws are not enforced, if you leave this country to even the West African countries without your licence, you cannot even mount a switch on the wall.

“But here in Nigeria, everybody is given electrification projects, and whoever that is given that is not a professional, whatever that person does become the standard for the person, that is why we are having problem in the power sector, most of the problems we have is not even generation, it is the distribution, faults everywhere.

“The DISCOS are not even helping matters because they do not have qualified people who are doing the work, and the DISCOS are compromising, they are not allowing the licensed contractors to function as the law provides, so because of that, they just use quacks, and whatever the quacks do becomes a standard for them, meanwhile, that their standard is not the standard for the power sector, and it creates the problem that we find every day, there are light one minute, the next minute trips off because of fault”, Chief Etim said.

He, however, said “our message Nigerians is that any electrical installation you want to do, make sure you use licenced contractors. LECAN members are licensed to handle all electrical installations.

“Most of the installations that are not done by licensed contractors, cheap materials are used because they want to maximise profit, and that causes a problem in the power sector”.

The Newly elected LECAN president, Abuja Chapter, Goddy Mba said the target of the new Executives was to purge the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of quack electricity installers.

He said the major problem power is facing in FCT is quack electricity installation.

“In FCT, we are going to do so much in solving electrical problems, because some of the problems we are having is because there are so many quacks out there, people are not getting what they pay for.

“We are trying to see how we can bring in those people that are outside there, help them to get their certificates so that they can join the Association and we all work together, we don’t want to see quackery anywhere, we want to minimise it in Abuja. The worst thing that is happening in Abuja in electricity matters is quackery”, he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 587 New Cases, Total Now 17,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 587 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 17,735… Read Full Story

FG To Concession Benin – Asaba, Abuja – Lokoja, Kaduna – Kano Highways, Others

The federal government is determined to outsource repair and maintenance of certain Federal highways, Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, dropped the hint on Wednesday at the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works. The concession arrangement which he called, “Highway Development and Management… Read Full Story

FG, States, LGs Share N547.309bn For May 2020

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Wednesday, at its meeting via Virtual Conferencing, chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, shared to the three tiers of government, a total sum of N547.309 billion as federation… Read Full Story

NEWS ANALYSIS: APC In The Last 24 Hours

The trajectory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country in the last 24 hours typifies the story in the timeless literary work of a dermatologist, Professor Okoro Anezionwu, One week one trouble. Almost every passing second, the party has continued to entertain Nigerians and indeed the world with a full… Read Full Story

Africa’s COVID-19 Cases Surpass 250,000 ― WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says the number of coronavirus cases in Africa is now over 256,000. The UN health agency gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Wednesday… Read Full Story

No Report Of COVID-19 Transmission In Blood Recipients — Experts

CONSENSUS by experts at the Lagos State 2020 World Blood Donor Day was that COVID-19 is not likely to be transmitted through blood transfusion. Professor Sulaimon Akanmu, speaking at a webinar conference hosted by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, stated that COVID -19 antibodies have been… Read Full Story

ASUU Cautions Against Rushing To Reopen Schools

ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advised federal and state governments not to hasten to reopen schools until all necessary measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in schools. The president of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, gave the advice in an exclusive… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Private Hospital Closed Down As 17 Staff Test Positive In Plateau

A private hospital in Jos, Plateau State, Rayfield Medical Services LTD, has been closed down as 17 staff of the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient. The State Commissioner of Health Dr Nimkong Nadam Lar who disclosed this to newsmen in Jos said two persons with a… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Concerns Over Early Discharge Of Patients

When Mr Henry Adelakin (not real name) was discharged from the isolation centre after a second test revealed he was negative of the COVID-19 infection, his relatives were thankful that the worse was over. They had kept his infection a secret to avoid stigmatisation… Read Full Story

Another Harvest Of Arrests As EFCC Picks 16 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos, Ogun

It was another harvest of arrests on Wednesday as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 16 young men suspected to be internet fraudster both in Lagos and Ogun State… Read Full Story

FUOYE Student Found Dead In Boyfriend’s Hostel In OSPOLY, Iree

There was apprehension in Iree community of Boripe local government area of Osun State, as 21year-old female student of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Miss Faderera Oloyede was found dead in her boyfriend hostel room. Though circumstances surrounding her death was still sketchy as of the time of… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Wadume’s Trial: Matters Arising

ON March 16, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order compelling the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Burutai, to produce in court, the 10 soldiers who allegedly killed three policemen in their bid to effect the escape of millionaire kidnapping kingpin, Bala Hamisu, alias Wadume… Read Full Story