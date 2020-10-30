Power sector records all-time new national peak

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced an all-time new national peak of 5,459.50MW, which it said was efficiently transmitted through the nation’s transmission grid at a frequency of 50.26Hz on the 28th of October, 2020.

It said the new figure which is higher than any peak ever recorded in the nation’s power industry, surpasses the 5,420.30MW achieved on 18th August 2020 by 39.20MW.

The Acting Managing Director (TCN), Engr. Sule Abdulaziz in a statement issued by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mba attributed the improvement to collaboration by the sector players as well as the unbridled effort by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Power, in setting the right environment for seamless operations.

While commending all players in the power sector value chain he expressed optimism that stakeholders in the sector would continue to work together towards ensuring the continued increase in the quantum of power available to consumers nationwide.

He noted that the TCN is committed to working with the generation and distribution companies to ensure sustained improvement in the sector for the benefit of the nation.

