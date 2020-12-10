Power sector heavily impacted by COVID-19, says TCN boss

The Acting Chairman, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, has stated that the power sector was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abdulaziz who is also the West African Power Pool (WAPP) Chairman said this has led to a reduction in electricity demand, financial stress and other disruptions.

He stated this at the 48th WAPP Executive Board Meeting held in Lome, Republic of Togo.

In a statement issued by the Company’s Spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, on Thursday, in Abuja, the Chairman was quoted as saying that the pandemic has led to increasing unemployment and poverty thus preventing many from paying their electricity bills.

According to him: “payment delays and sometimes delinquency of utility bills by end-consumers is having detrimental effect along the electricity supply chain.

“With the pandemic effect on the supply/demand side of the value chain and the already existing liquidity crises, strategic options must be deployed to assist utilities bearing the brunt of the pandemic’s negative consequences.”

However, he assured that one of the long-term benefits of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market and Interconnected Grid that WAPP is working to establish will enhance the resilience of the electricity supply chain against such ravaging events.

Giving the activity report of WAPP for the period January to December 2020, the Secretary-General of WAPP, Mr KI Apolonaire Seingui said despite the negative impact of the pandemic, WAPP has continued to make giant strides towards the implementation of a competitive regional electricity market.

He informed the board that the WAPP membership had increased to 36 member utilities with one observer.

The Sec. Gen also spoke on the status of implementation of the various projects handled by the WAPP secretariat which are at various stages of execution.

These, he said include the 330kV WAPP North Core Interconnection Project linking Nigeria to Niger, Benin/Togo and Burkina Faso as well as the 330kV Median Core Interconnection Project that would connect Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire among others.

On the establishment of Regional Electricity Market, The Sec. Gen. said the Regional Market is the ultimate goal set for the WAPP by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and that the WAPP Information and Coordination Center (WAPP ICC).

He noted that the department in charge of activities related to the Regional Market has done a lot towards establishing the Market in line with the WAPP Market Roadmap.

The WAPP Executive Board consists of 15members, eleven (11) permanent member, three (3) rotating members and one (1) honorary member. The WAPP Executive Board meeting precedes the Donors coordination Meeting and the WAPP General Assembly.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Power sector heavily impacted by COVID-19, says TCN boss