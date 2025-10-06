Power revenue to exceed N2trn by end of 2025 — Adelabu

He said to stabilize the market, President Bola Tinubu has approved a ₦4 trillion bond to clear verified Generation Company (GenCo) and gas supply debts adding that a targeted subsidy framework is being developed to protect vulnerable households and ensure a sustainable path toward full commercialization and viable industry.

He added that the Federal Government as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is intensifying broad-based reforms across the power sector value chain to improve supply especially to the industrial clusters such as Lagos, Enugu, Port-Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano, Ajaokuta.

In the area of infrastructure development, Adelabu said the Federal Government has introduced targeted national programs aimed at accelerating the viability, expansion and modernization of the national grid.

“Under the phase zero of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), we enhanced transmission capacity, grid stability and overall system reliability, with over 700MW of additional transmission capacity already achieved.

“Under Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) Phase One, contracts have been signed with Siemens Energy, CMEC, Elswedy Electric and Power China. Financing arrangements are underway to support implementation. Phase one is planned to add 7000MW operational capacity to the grid,” he said.

The minister stated that in parallel to the grid expansion, generation capacity is being expanded through the rehabilitation of existing NIPP plants to unlock about 345MW alongside the successful integration of the 700MW Zungeru Hydropower Plant into the grid as the efforts have helped sustain an average generation capacity of approximately 5,300MW in 2024 up from 4,200MW recorded in 2023.

Speaking further, Adelabu said the Federal Government has operationalized the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) to close the national metering gap and improve sector viability as revealed that ₦700 billion has been secured from FAAC to deploy 1.1 million meters by end of 2025, and 2 million annually over the next five years under the PMI.

“This complements the 3.2 million meters being procured through the World Bank’s DISREP program, positioning Nigeria to close the metering gap within five years and strengthen transparency and revenue assurance across the value chain,” the minister said.