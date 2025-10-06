Power revenue to exceed N2trn by end of 2025 — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has stated that the power sector revenue is expected to exceed N2 trillion at the end of the year from the N1.7 trillion recorded in 2024.
Adelabu, who revealed this on Monday while speaking on the topic “Uninterrupted Power: The Industrial Imperative”, at the 31st edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit in Abuja, said the increase was as a result of the new tariff regime introduced by the present administration.
Speaking on commercialisation, Adelabu said the government is deepening power sector to strengthen revenue, liquidity and investor confidence.
He said, “Through tariff policy reforms which enabled cost-reflective tariffs for select consumers, supply reliability has improved while reducing energy costs for industries, and industry revenue has increased by 70% to ₦1.7 trillion in 2024 compared to previous year and the revenue is expected to exceed ₦2 trillion for 2025.”
He said to stabilize the market, President Bola Tinubu has approved a ₦4 trillion bond to clear verified Generation Company (GenCo) and gas supply debts adding that a targeted subsidy framework is being developed to protect vulnerable households and ensure a sustainable path toward full commercialization and viable industry.
He added that the Federal Government as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is intensifying broad-based reforms across the power sector value chain to improve supply especially to the industrial clusters such as Lagos, Enugu, Port-Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano, Ajaokuta.
In the area of infrastructure development, Adelabu said the Federal Government has introduced targeted national programs aimed at accelerating the viability, expansion and modernization of the national grid.
“Under the phase zero of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), we enhanced transmission capacity, grid stability and overall system reliability, with over 700MW of additional transmission capacity already achieved.
“Under Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) Phase One, contracts have been signed with Siemens Energy, CMEC, Elswedy Electric and Power China. Financing arrangements are underway to support implementation. Phase one is planned to add 7000MW operational capacity to the grid,” he said.
The minister stated that in parallel to the grid expansion, generation capacity is being expanded through the rehabilitation of existing NIPP plants to unlock about 345MW alongside the successful integration of the 700MW Zungeru Hydropower Plant into the grid as the efforts have helped sustain an average generation capacity of approximately 5,300MW in 2024 up from 4,200MW recorded in 2023.
Speaking further, Adelabu said the Federal Government has operationalized the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) to close the national metering gap and improve sector viability as revealed that ₦700 billion has been secured from FAAC to deploy 1.1 million meters by end of 2025, and 2 million annually over the next five years under the PMI.
“This complements the 3.2 million meters being procured through the World Bank’s DISREP program, positioning Nigeria to close the metering gap within five years and strengthen transparency and revenue assurance across the value chain,” the minister said.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now