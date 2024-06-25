EKO Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has decried the recurrent vandalism of infrastructure across the power sector, leading to massive, unplanned and prolonged outages within the sector.

The company noted vandalism and equipment theft are the leading causes of blackouts in the country.

EKEDC, showing its dedication to eliminating the menace and bringing offenders to book, has made significant progress in its quest to protect its infrastructure through concerted protective efforts with communities and law enforcement agencies.

The company mentioned that a community within the Satellite Town area of Lagos assisted in apprehending two suspects; Raymond Anthony Okoye and OlamilekanAdeleke, who were apprehended vandalizing a 2500 transformer.

According to the company, they were subsequently detained at the Agboju Police Station before their arraignment.

“Okoye and Adeleke were charged with three counts of conspiracy, stealing and vandalism before the Kirikiri Magistrate Court and pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule sentenced Okoye to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour on the three charges while Adeleke bagged one-year imprisonment with hard labour also on the three charges, running concurrently,” BabatundeLasaki, General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC said.

He, however, commended the community for its efforts leading to the apprehension of the vandals.

He also extolled the men of the Nigerian Police Force for swinging promptly into action.

Lasaki also expressed the company’s frustrations on the spate of vandalism in its franchise area and the power sector at large. He said: “It is extremely disheartening that we still have to deal with the issue of vandalism at this point when we are pouring all our efforts into improving electricity supply to our customers.

“Vandalism is halting the wheels of progress in the power sector and makes us use resources meant for new projects to replace already existing ones that have been vandalized or outrightly stolen.

“We will not relent in our efforts and will ensure that vandals face the full wrath of the law, and no vandal will be spared. Our equipment is there for all our customers to enjoy uninterrupted and stable power supply.”

“We also call on our communities to emulate the Satellite Town Community’s leaders and people to partner with the power distribution company and report suspected vandalism cases to it or the nearest law enforcement agency so that we can salvage the situation.

“Together, we can safeguard our communities and uphold the reliability of our electrical infrastructure,” he said.

