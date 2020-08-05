Power minister promises more power transmission across Nigeria

The Minister of Power, Alhaji Saleh Mamman has promised to connect more electricity to communities that are yet to get electricity in the country.

Mamman made the indication on Wednesday when he paid a visit to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State at Government House Jalingo.

He said the power sector had grown tremendously under his watch hence the zeal to brief the governor.

The Minister commended Governor Ishaku for the support and cooperation since he assumed office.

He explained that he would continue to derive knowledge and experience from the governor who had held the same position in the past.

He also commended the governor for initiating the Mambila Power Project, assuring that it would soon be commissioned.

Alhaji Saleh Mamman also promised to execute the Mambila Hydropower project to the latter and promised to continue the partnership with the Taraba State government to succeed.

In his remarks, Governor Darius Ishaku who described the ministry of power as a difficult sector commended the minister for improving power supply in the country.

Ishaku also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a son of the soil of Taraba as minister of power during the crucial moment.

